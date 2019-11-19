Home

Newkirk & Whitney Funeral Home
318 Burnside Ave
East Hartford, CT 06108
(860) 528-4135
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newkirk & Whitney Funeral Home
318 Burnside Ave
East Hartford, CT 06108
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Newkirk & Whitney Funeral Home
318 Burnside Ave
East Hartford, CT 06108
View Map
Alford E. Carr


1939 - 2019
Alford E. Carr, 80, widower of Adrienne (Pelletier) Carr, of East Hartford, passed away on November 16, 2019 after a long illness. Al was born July 4, 1939 in Huttonsville, WV to the late John and Georgia (Hutton) Carr. He was employed by Pratt & Whitney until he retired and also proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. Al was a long time resident of East Hartford and was a big UCONN basketball fan, especially for the lady huskies. He is survived by a son, Robert and his wife Lisa Carr of East Hartford, siblings; William Carr and Joan Kilpatrick, both of Alexandria, VA, 3 grandchildren: Jonathan, Danielle and Tyler Carr. Al was also predeceased by his daughter, Deborah, a sister, Carol and two half sisters; Peggy Riley and Marjory Petit Clark. A time of visitation will be held Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 from 4-7pm at Newkirk and Whitney Funeral Home, 318 Burnside Ave, East Hartford. Al's Celebration of Life Service will begin Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at 11AM at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will follow in Silver Lane Cemetery, East Hartford. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: . For directions or online messages, please visit newkirkandwhitney.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 19, 2019
