Alfred Edwards, 94, of Hartford, passed away peacefully on September 17, 2020. Alfred was born on February 1, 1926 in Spanish Town, St Andrew, Kingston, Jamaica, predeceased by wife, Ivy (Powell) Edwards. Alfred & Ivy migrated to London, England where they lived for 14 years, then migrated to the United States in 1969. Alfred worked at Colt's Firearms as a machinist for over 30 years. He leaves to cherish his memory: sons Wayne Edwards & wife Cassandra, son Nigel, & daughter Charmaine. Grandchildren: Andre, Nigel, Corey, Johnathan, Anthony, Dylan, Aisha, Andrea, DiAndria & Dennelle. Great Grandchildren: Jamal, Riley & Mason & a host of Nieces, Nephews & friends. Alfred is predeceased by his brothers: Alfonso & Vincent Edwards, Sisters: Beatrice Stone, Dolores Edwards & Daphne Minors. Funeral service will be held Friday, October 2, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. ALL Faith Memorial Chapel 90 South Fitch Blvd South Windsor, CT 06074.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store