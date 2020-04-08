|
ALFRED CHARLES DARROW, JR., aged 85, died peacefully in his sleep early in the morning of April the 2nd, 2020 at the Chestelm Health & Rehabilitation Center of Moodus, Connecticut. Al was born on February 11th, 1935 in Provincetown, Massachusetts and was raised by his mother Marie in the small coastal town of Camden, Maine. An excellent student, Al graduated first in his class at Camden High School and ultimately received his master's degree in Mathematics at Kansas University. While attending school in Kansas, Al met the woman who would become the love of his life, Margaret. Al and Margaret soon married and moved to Connecticut to raise a family. Al's entire professional life involved the sciences, first as a mathematics teacher at several high schools including Northwest Catholic, and later as a software programmer for General Dynamics and Computer Sciences Corporation where he ultimately retired. From a young age, Al was known for his love of checkers which he played competitively. He was also a student of early American history and an avid reader. Heavily involved with his church, he spent many years as a lector at St. Matthew Church in Tolland, Connecticut and would practice his assigned readings every Sunday morning. Later in life, Al became a member of the Knights of Columbus #9358 which he enjoyed being a part of for a number of years. Al is survived by his wife of 48 years, Margaret Vadas Darrow, his son Frank, daughter-in-law Lucia and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the East Haddam Food Bank, c/o Youth and Family Services, P.O. Box 572, 387 East Haddam / Moodus Road, Moodus, Connecticut 006469.To leave online condolences please visit www.spencerfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 8, 2020