Alfred Ellington, 61, of Bloomfield passed away on May 3, 2019. He was born to the late Telles Ellington & Lucille Hurt Wallace on April 2, 1958 in Hartford, CT. Alfred enjoyed playing & watching basketball and football. He was employed at Owens Realty Services for 7 years as a Custodial Supervisor.He leaves to cherish his memories sisters Sheryl Lynn Ellington of Manassas, VA & Karen Ellington of Manchester, CT; nieces Brittney & Briana Ellington of Hartford, CT, cousin Martha Holmes-Edwards of Bloomfield, CT, longtime friend Floyd Hartfield of Cromwell, CT and a host of other relatives & friends. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Fredrick Ellington, aunt Tommie Lucas and cousin Leon Craig.A celebration of Alfred's life will take place Friday May 10, 2019 at 11:30AM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (A Division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services) 94 Granby St. Bloomfield, CT with visitation from 10:00AM-11:30AM. Interment will be at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. To leave a message of comfort to the Ellington family please visit, www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 8, 2019
