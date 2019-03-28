Home

Howard K. Hill Funeral Services
Alfred "Unk" Forbes

Alfred "Unk" Forbes, 78, of Hartford passed away on March 18, 2019 in Manchester, CT. He was born to the late William Forbes & Ethel Mae Ware on October 9, 1940 in Hartford, CT. "Unk" was the man; everyone that knew him loved him. Boxing was his favorite thing to do as well as spend time with his family. He will be missed dearly. He leaves to cherish his memories sister Lillian Forbes and a host of nieces, nephews, great & great-great nieces & nephews. A memorial service will be held for Alfred on Friday March 29, 2019 at 1:00PM at Howard K. Hill Funeral Services located at 319 Barbour St. Hartford, CT. To leave a message of comfort to the Forbes family visit, www.hkhfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 28, 2019
