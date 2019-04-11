Home

Alfred "Big Al" Giacco

Alfred "Big Al" Giacco Obituary
Winsted - Alfred C Giacco "Big Al," 77, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at his home with his loving companion Touche by his side and wife of 35 years Linda Frano, Born on January 18, 1942 in Middletown, CT; he was the son of the late Joseph and Mary (Vecca) Giacco. Al loved to cook and his humor was unmatched. An avid fisherman he spent many hours on Highland Lake catching the "big one." In addition to his wife, he leaves behind his sister, Mary Jane Carrozzella of FL; sister in law, Deborah Frano Bennett and husband Bill of New Jersey; brother in law, Anthony Wayne Frano and wife Mary, of Colchester, CT; nieces, Dina Carrozzella of Wethersfield, CT; Dawne Lynn Almeida of East Haven, CT and Stephanie Almeida Hummel and husband Brandon of MD; nephew Matthew Carrozzella and wife Vanessa of FL; and many extended family and friends. A private ceremony will be held at a later date to be announced. Montano-Shea Funeral Home, Winsted has care of the arrangements. Visit an online guestbook at montano-shea.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 11, 2019
