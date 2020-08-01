Alfred Joesph Carrier died at age 89 on July 20, 2020 in The Villages ,FL He was born in Van Buren, Maine , his father Paul Carrier and mother Emma (Madore) Carrier deceased and his wife Cecil Carrier of 36 years of marriage preceded him in 2015. He leaves (2) brothers Bob and Gilman Carrier. As well as (4) children Darcy Carrier, Nina Orioli, Al Carrier and Catherine Gorneault, (5) grand kids and (13) great-grandkids. He loved golfing and playing cards but most of all playing his guitar, harmonica and violin with family and friends. He will be truly missed by his smile, laugh and his wit. May he rest in peace. Love His Family Memorial Services at The Church of St. Dominics in Southington, Ct. on August 8th at 10:00 Am



