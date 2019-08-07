Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Alfred J. LaValley, Sr., 91, longtime resident of Windsor, beloved husband of the late Shirley M. LaValley, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019. Born in Springfield, MA, son of the late Walter and Eva (Soultaire) LaValley, he graduated from Windsor High School and proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy, in the Pacific Theatre, during World War II. Al was employed as a Central Office Technician for SNET, retiring after over 45 years of service. For many years, he committed his time and energy as a Scout Master for Troop 149, Trinity United Methodist Church. He was also a volunteer with The Hartford Handicapped Helpers. Al is survived by his son, Alfred J. LaValley, Jr. of Greenbrier, TN; his daughter, Cheryl L. Rampelli of Windsor Locks; his grandchildren, Alfred J. LaValley, III and his wife Christina, Aimee E. LaValley and her husband Ben Henry, John J. LaValley, Christina M. Rampelli, and Melissa M. Rampelli and her husband Brendan Fay; great grandchildren, Ava LaValley, Clara LaValley, and Declan Fay; and many nieces and nephews. Besides his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Bernadette Foote; his brother, Larry LaValley; and his son-in-law, William Rampelli. His family will receive friends on Friday, August 9, 10 a.m.-12 Noon, at Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor, with a Funeral Service at 12 Noon. Burial, with Military Honors, will follow in Windsor Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Al may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For online condolences or to share a memory with his family, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 7, 2019
