It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved father, grandfather and great grandfather, Alfred H. Nericcio, Sr (Poppy) on Thursday, March 14, 2019 just 2 weeks short of his 86th birthday. He was the youngest son of the late Antonio and Marie (Grillo) Nericcio. He will be dearly missed by his children Debbie (Fred) Wolf of Colchester; Donna Little of Cocoa, FL; Alfred H. Nericcio, Jr of Liberty, NC and Mary (Steve) Boyce of Liberty, NC with whom he lived. His grandchildren and great grandchildren Heather (Derek) Little Gilbert and their children Sloan and Dane; Jenny Morton and Adrianna; April Wolf; Matthew and Stephanie Johnson; Kristal; Jesse; Dakota; Hunter; Kylan and Mason Boyce and his former wife and mother of his children, Rosemary Peck. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers and sisters: Joseph; Carl; Rudy and David Nericcio; Margaret Bertolini; Pauline Plossay; Theresa Dziezynski; Rena Middleton and Jean Messino-Schoenbern. The funeral will be held on Saturday, June 22, at 11am at St Andrews Church in Colchester with visiting hours at 10am. Burial will be in the Marlboro Cemetery in Marlborough, CT, at 3pm. COLCHESTER Published in The Hartford Courant on June 16, 2019