Alfred P. Knie Jr.
Alfred P. Knie, Jr., 87, husband of Lorraine A. (Toce) Knie for 60 years, passed away on September 19, 2020. He is the son of the late Alfred Paul Knie and Gertrude (Rother) Knie. Al was a lifelong resident of East Hartford. He held degrees from Central Connecticut State University and the University of Hartford. He retired from the West Hartford School System where he served as a teacher, coordinator, and principal over his 35 year career. He was a life member of a number of educational and fraternal associations and served as President of the Hartford Chapter of Phi Delta Kappa, International. During his retirement he volunteered as a tax consultant for A.A.R.P. for a decade. Gardening, furniture restoration, painting, cooking, and baking were his pleasures. Burial will be private and at the discretion of his family. Donations will be welcomed by The Hole in the Wall Gang Fund, Inc., 555 Long Wharf Drive, New Haven, CT 06511. For an online memorial guestbook, please visit www.holmeswatkins.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 23, 2020.
