Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burke-Fortin Funeral Home
76 Prospect Street
Rockville, CT 06066-3226
(860) 875-5490
Memorial service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Burke-Fortin Funeral Home
76 Prospect Street
Rockville, CT 06066-3226
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfred Peczka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfred Peczka


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alfred Peczka Obituary
Alfred Peczka, 96, of Rockville, CT, beloved husband of Mary (LaMontagne), passed away peacefully on January 22, 2020 with his wife of almost 74 years by his side. Born in Southbridge, MA on February 27, 1923 to Andrew Peczka and Paulina (Muzln), Fred married the love of his life, Mary, on April 27, 1946 and together they had three children. They first resided in Pawtucket, later moving to Rockville in 1959 when Fred found employment at Pratt & Whitney, retiring in 1985. Fred proudly served in the Navy during World War II, taking with him a curl of Mary's hair which remains a keepsake even today. In their retirement, Fred and Mary traveled to many states to Polka with their friends. He was an avid gardener and a lifelong fan of the Red Sox and of course, UConn Men and Women's Basketball. He is survived by his loving wife Mary; daughters, Carol (Tom) Sawyer of Vernon, CT, Nancy (Roland) Robichaud of North Haven, and son Paul (Audrey Garvey) of Windsor CT; sisters Wanda Janusz of Pawtucket, R.I. and Alice McManus of Vancouver, WA; grandsons Keith Robichaud, Scott (Aimee) Sawyer; granddaughters, Emily (Randy) Faucheux, Tyler Jennings-Peczka, Dylan Peczka; and great-grandchildren Abigail and Nathaniel Sawyer; nephews, Steven (Maureen Charlonne) Rodowitz and John Janusz, of R.I. and niece, Mary (Raymond) D'Antuono of MA and other family members. Fred will be dearly missed by all who knew him. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 11 a.m. at the Burke-Fortin Funeral Home, 76 Prospect St. Rockville, CT. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. For online condolences please visit www.pietrasfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alfred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -