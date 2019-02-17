Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
St. John's Episcopal Church
Alfred W. Acker Jr.


Alfred W. Acker Jr. Obituary
Alfred W Acker, Jr. of Niantic died peacefully at home on February 9. Al was born on January 3, 1930 in Hartford to Alfred W. and Edith (Anderson) Acker and raised in West Hartford. He graduated from William H Hall High School as salutatorian in 1948, received his AB from Dartmouth College in 1952 and his MBA from its Tuck School of Business in 1953. After completing Naval OCS, he served on active duty until 1957 and was honorably discharged as a Lt in 1967.Al is survived by his wife, Judy and sons, Bruce and Jeffrey Acker.A celebration of Al's life will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday March 9 at St. John's Episcopal Church followed by burial of his ashes in St. John's Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to St. John's Episcopal Church, P O Box 810, Niantic CT 06357 or Center for Hospice Care 179 Dunham St. Norwich, CT 06360 will be greatly appreciated. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Fulton - Theroux Funeral Home. Please visit www.fultontherouxniantic.com for a full obituary, tributes, directions, and more information.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 17, 2019
