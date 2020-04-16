|
Alfred Yeske, 83, of Hartford passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital. Born in Hartford on July 5, 1936, he was the son of the late Alfred L. Yeske and Ethel (Sanford) Hart. Alfred owned Alfred Yeske Plumbing & Heating prior to his retirement. Besides Sylvia, his wife of 62 years, Alfred will be greatly missed by his beloved children, his son, Michael Yeske and his wife Carol and his daughter, Lorraine Casparino (known to family as Cissy) and her husband Jimmy of Rocky Hill; his sister, Thea Yeske of West Hartford; brother-in-law, Robert Chiulli of Rocky Hill and sister-in-law, Angela Chiulli of Old Saybrook. He also leaves his adored grandchildren, Natalie O'Connor, Lorette O'Connor, Troy Casparino, Nicholas Casparino, Matthew Costabile and Brenda Mitchell. He also leaves many very dear to him nieces and nephews; a very special nephew, Robert Chiulli and his daughters, Rachel and Vanessa Chiulli. He was predeceased by his sister and brother-in-law, Lorraine and Fred Santacroce and brother-in-law, Alfred Chiulli. Al was known to be a very hard-working man who was always there to help when his family or friends were in need. Most of all, he loved his family with all his heart and would do anything for them. Years ago, when his granddaughters were young, he started an annual tradition of treating his family to a trip to Disney World for Thanksgiving. This created wonderful lifelong memories for the entire family. Al had a passion for food, particularly Italian food. Those who knew him loved to watch him eat as he enjoyed food so much and had such a hearty appetite. He attended four o'clock mass at Holy Trinity Church in Hartford and looked forward to hearing Father Jacobs' service every week, followed by dinner out with his family. Al was a strong man with a big personality and had his own special sense of humor. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him. A celebration of Alfred's life will be held at a later date. Services have been entrusted to the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield. To share a memory of Al with his family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 16, 2020