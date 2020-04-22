|
|
Alfreda (Olko) Pacewicz, of Agawam, beloved wife of the late Paul Peter Pacewicz, passed away peacefully on April 19, 2020. Born on October 27, 1929 in Springfield, daughter of the late Martin and Mary Gancarz Olko, was raised in Chicopee Falls and graduated from Chicopee High School. Alfreda was married in 1958 to the love of her life Paul and they raised their five children in Agawam. She enjoyed being a homemaker and taking care of her family. She enjoyed traveling with her husband after his retirement from Roncari Industries in 1991. She was a lifelong communicant of Sacred Heart Parish, Agawam. She is survived by her five children, Suzanne Pacewicz of Feeding Hills, Carolyn Taylor and her husband Stephen of Southwick, Jane Cloutier of Key West, FL, Paul Pacewicz and his wife Karen of Suffield, Judy Kelly and her husband David of West Suffield; and three grandchildren Jessica Kelly, Alyssa Pacewicz, and Sean Kelly. She was predeceased by her five sisters, Stella, Helen, Nellie, Adonia, and Bertha; and one brother Eugene Olko. The Funeral Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted with Heritage Funeral Home, 1240 Mountain Road, West Suffield, CT. Online condolences please visit: www.SuffieldFuneralHome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 22, 2020