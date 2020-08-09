1/1
Algis Kapeskas
1957 - 2020
Algis Kapeskas, 63, died Monday, August 3, 2020 at Hartford Hospital after a months long fight with cancer. He was born in Hartford, son of Leo and Rasa (Radziulis) Kapeskas. Algis worked many years as General Manager and Finance Manager at several automotive dealerships in the northeast, but his true passion was fishing. He graduated from Bulkeley High School in Hartford and the University of Connecticut in Storrs with a B.S. in Marine Biology. After graduating he worked for the State of Connecticut Department of Environmental Protection, State Fishery/ Hatcheries and Conservation Corps. Whenever he was not working, Algis was fishing. Algis is survived by his mother Rasa of Hartford, brother Rimas and his wife Carla, niece Viktoria and nephew Luka, all of Atlanta Georgia, aunt Saule Ruby and cousin Lydia Ruby of West Hartford and several cousins in the US and Lithuania. He was predeceased by his father Leo Kapeskas, brother Darius Kapeskas and Aunt Ausra Sarpalius. The funeral will be held Wednesday August 12, 2020, at Holy Trinity Church, 53 Capital Ave. Hartford. Visitation by friends and family will begin at 9:00 am followed immediately by a Christian Mass at 10:30 am.(All COVID-19 precautions will be observed for cleaning, spacing and wearing of masks.) In lieu of flowers, the family requests you consider a donation in memoriam to one of the following: Connecticut River Conservancy, American Cancer Society, Holy Trinity Church. To share a memory with the family please visit www.dillonbaxter.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Visitation
09:00 AM
Holy Trinity Church
AUG
12
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Holy Trinity Church
Memories & Condolences
August 9, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home - Wethersfield
