Alice C. Freeman
1933 - 2020
Alice C. Freeman, 87, of South Windsor, formerly of Manchester, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 at Manchester Memorial Hospital. Born January 22, 1933 in Manchester, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Stella Cummings. She attended Manchester Public Schools and remained a lifelong Manchester resident until moving to South Windsor in November 2017. Prior to her retirement, Alice was employed by Hamilton Standard for over 40 years. She is survived by her nieces, Lorrie Rankin (Carl) of South Windsor and Crystal Affricano of Coventry; nephew Ernest Affricano (Tonya) of Newington and aunt Beulah Palcich of Berlin. She was predeceased by her husband, William Freeman and her sisters, Karen Rose Affricano and Arline Brown. The family wishes to extend their appreciation to the staff of The Village at Buckland Court for their kindness and compassionate care as well as the doctors and nurses at Manchester Memorial Hospital. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. To sign an online guestbook visit www.holmeswatkins.com

Published in Hartford Courant on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
