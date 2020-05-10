Alice C. Miles 84, of East Haddam, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Born September 6, 1935 in Shelton, CT she was a daughter of Roger and Helen (Smith) Chamberlain. Alice was predeceased by her husband Willard (Bill) Miles and her step-son BJ. Alice worked as a contract negotiator for the Dept. of Defense and retired in 1979. She was a beloved friend and neighbor to her Lake Hayward community. Alice was an avid antique collector specializing in dolls and toys. She will be forever missed by her sister, Elizabeth Pavano, several nieces and nephews, her husband's grandchildren, Chelsea and Josh Roy and her community of caregivers in her last years: Cindy, Lisa, Nancy, Carol, Pat, John. Donations in Alice's name may be made to Bridgeport Hospital's burn center, Care of CT Burn Center, 267 Grant Street, Bridgeport, CT 06610. Aurora-McCarthy Funeral home of Colchester has been entrusted with private arrangements. For online condolences visit www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 10, 2020.