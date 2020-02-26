|
|
Alice (Sperini) Carola, 95, of Wethersfield, CT passed away on February 18, 2020 in her home of 65 years with family by her side. Family was always most important to Alice. She is predeceased by her husband Joseph Carola, her brothers Alfred and Frank Sperini, and a sister Josephine Griffen. She is survived by her nephew and nieces. Services were private at Rose Hill Memorial Park. Please share online expressions of sympathy, memories, or photo tributes at rosehillfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 26, 2020