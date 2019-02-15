Home

Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
Rose Hill Memorial Park
580 Elm St.
Rocky Hill, CT
View Map
Alice Chichedjian Obituary
Alice (Manogian) Chichedjian, 89, of Newington, passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Bel Air Manor. She was the beloved wife of the late Mardiros Chichedjian. Born in Massachusetts, daughter of the late Samuel and Agavney Manogian, she was a Newington resident since 1967. Alice retired from the State of CT after many years of employment. She is survived by her sister Martha Manogian of Newington. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, February 16th, at 11:30 a.m. at Rose Hill Memorial Park, 580 Elm St., Rocky Hill. Newington Memorial Funeral Home, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington is serving her family. To share a memory, please visit us at www.newingtonmemorial.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 15, 2019
