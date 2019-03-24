Alice Cora (Bagley) Jones, 73 of Newington passed away peacefully March 20, 2019 after a long illness with her family at her side. Born in Centerville, Maine, Daughter of the late Verdi P. "Ben" and Floris M. (Grant) Bagley.Alice received her Master's degree in social work from Adelphi University while living in Vermont and worked as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, in private practice and community agencies in Vermont and Maine before retiring to Connecticut to be closer to her children. Alice is survived by daughters Lisa Ripley of Windsor Locks, Melanie Davis and her husband Michael of Newington, son Brian Boynton and his wife Robin of Parrish Florida, 5 grandchildren, Eric Green of Colorado Springs, CO, Sgt. William "Billy" Matyas, United States Army and wife Shannon of Fort Drum NY, Brandon Boynton of Newington, Jordan and Sydney Ripley of Riverton CT, and one great grandchild Elisandra Ann Matyas Alice is also survived by her loving sister Mazie Dennison of Deep River as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins . Her family wishes to acknowledge her many cherished friends and neighbor Joy Shaw for her care and companionship. Also, her "Golden Girls" Carol Spitko and Joy Pavliscsak for their years of friendship and countless hours of laughter.A funeral Mass will be held on Friday March 29th at St. Marys Church on Willard Ave., Newington, Ct. at 10:00am.Memorial donations may be made to Our Companions Animal Rescue and Sanctuary 34 Sanrico Dr. Manchester, CT 06042. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary