Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Molloy Funeral Home
906 Farmington Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06119
(860) 232-1322
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapel of St. James's Episcopal Church
1018 Farmington Ave.
West Hartford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Doreen Davis


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice Doreen Davis Obituary
Alice Doreen Davis (nee Forshaw) passed peacefully from this world on October 21, 2019 in Madison. She was 95. Doreen was born on February 3, 1924 in West Hartford, to her parents Jessie MacCallum Forshaw and Alfred Forshaw of West Hartford, (previously of Liverpool, England). Doreen attended the Mount Saint Joseph School in West Hartford and graduated in 1942. She married Harold C. Davis, Jr. of West Hartford, who attended the Loomis Chaffee School. Together they enjoyed many years of shoreside living and sailing throughout the waters of New England. She was an accomplished seamstress and gardener. Always smiling, quick to laugh and often irreverent, Doreen exuded an endearing charm that will be missed by the many whose lives she graced. She is survived by her daughter Kendra Davis Parkington of Barre Town, VT; her grandchildren Kimberly Parkington Jankiewiecz and Christopher Parkington of Westbrook, CT; her brother Robert L. Forshaw of Raleigh, NC; and 3 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Harold C. Davis Jr. and her daughter Carolyn Ann Davis. A Memorial Service for Mrs. Davis will be held at the Chapel of St. James's Episcopal Church, 1018 Farmington Ave. in West Hartford on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11am. All are welcome to come and celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either St. James's Episcopal Church or the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving. Molloy Funeral Home, West Hartford has care of arrangements.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Molloy Funeral Home
Download Now