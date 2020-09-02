Alice E. Oliva, 83, of Windsor Locks, beloved wife of Robert Oliva for 57 years, entered into eternal peace, Monday, August 31, 2020, after a long and hard-fought battle with cancer. The daughter of the late William and Alice (Cote) McCarthy, Alice was born in Hartford and was raised in West Hartford. She was a teacher for 25 years retiring in 1996 from the Windsor Locks Public Schools. She was awarded "Teacher of the Year " in 1995 at the Windsor Locks High School where she taught. Alice loved spending time with her family and will be remembered for her legendary generosity and caring for others. Besides her husband Bob, she is survived by five children, Robert (Laurie) Oliva, Lisa (Glenn) Prebit, Kelly (Charlie) Famiglietti, Kevin (Mylinda) Oliva, Maria (Mickey) George, a brother, Rev. William McCarthy, a sister, Kathleen Dunn, 16 grandchildren, Nicholas (Tasha) Oliva, Chelsea (Jack) Olexovitch, Hayley (Cameron) Korona, Max, Angela Prebit, Anthony (Carolina), Melanie, Alicia, Brittany, Nicole, and Tyler Famiglietti, Mitchell, Jocelyn Oliva, Michael, Matthew, and Mark George. She also leaves a great grandson, Logan Oliva. She was predeceased by a brother, James McCarthy, and a sister, Mary Anne Skelly. Visitation hours will be held from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 at Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks. Family and friends may gather Friday, Sept. 4, at 9 a.m. at Windsor Locks Funeral Home for a procession to St. Robert of Bellarmine Church, 52 South Elm St., Windsor Locks, for a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Committal will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Windsor Locks. Donations in Alice's memory may be made to the Organization for Autism Research, 2111 Wilson Blvd., Suite 401, Arlington, VA, 22201. To leave online condolences, please visit www.Windsorlocksfuneralhome.com