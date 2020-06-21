Alice Hein Strong
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alice Hein Strong, 94, of Farmington, widow of Roscoe "Jim" C. Strong, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 11. Born June 27, 1925, in Farmington, CT, daughter of the late Adolf and Augusta (Weber) Hein. Prior to retiring, Alice was the manager of Bristol Ten Pin. Alice is survived by her four children; Joan Strong Spielman of Burlington, Betty Strong Armington and her husband Charles of Terryville, John E. Strong and his wife Bonnie of Murrells Inlet, SC, and James W. Strong of Torrington, seven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her brothers Emil, Leo, Harold, and Ernie Hein, and her sisters Martha (Hein) Brenner and Edna (Hein) Wacker. Private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Alice's name to the Farmington Volunteer Fire Department, 76 Main Street, Farmington, CT 06032 and/or the Farmington Senior Center, 321 New Britain Ave, Unionville, CT 06085. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ahern Funeral Home - Hartford
180 Farmington Avenue
Hartford, CT 06105
(860) 522-1155
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved