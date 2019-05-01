Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Farris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice I. "Skip" Farris

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alice I. "Skip" Farris Obituary
Alice "Skip" Farris, born August 7, 1923 in Howell, Michigan, died on April 27, 2019 in her Simsbury home of sixty five years. She is survived by her three children, five grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. Her husband of almost fifty years, Edward Farris, predeceased her in 1992.She will be remembered for her insatiable enthusiasm for travel, her endless energy, and her ability to attract friends with her infectious spirit and never ending sense of humor. She will be missed by her family, neighbors and friends collected from around the world. The family will gather to celebrate her life and friendships later this summer. Memorial donations may be made to The Melanoma Research Foundation or Hospice of America.
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.