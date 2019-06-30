It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Alice J. McMahon, a wonderful woman and soul who meant the world to her husband, sons, grandchildren and friends. She died peacefully in her sleep at the age of 83, Saturday, June 23rd, 2019. Alice was born on a celebratory day, New Year's Eve, 1935 to Dorothy "Dot" and Cornelius "Neil" McAuliffe. She was raised in a loving home with her older brother Cornelius "Neil" on Prospect Street in East Hartford, Connecticut. Gifted with a lovely singing voice, Alice found perfect harmony in the love of her life, musician, Paul McMahon. In 1966, they married and started a family, raising 3 sons, Paul, Neil and Joseph. She filled the home with every possible positive attribute; love, wisdom, laughter, song, encouragement, strength and compassion. She was the heart of the family. Throughout her life, Alice worked in multiple professions and roles. First, as a grammar school teacher at Silver Lane School in East Hartford and later as an administrator at the Barney School of Business, at the University of Hartford. She contributed locally as a Cub Scout troop leader, CCD teacher and an elementary school substitute teacher. She was a member of the Hartford Catholic Grads, a Newington Child Study group, and participated with friends in art classes and book clubs. She was a talented crafter/artist, working in needlepoint, knitting and ceramics. She loved to write short stories and poems. She nurtured and supported creativity, archiving the family's artwork, music, keepsakes and photos. She instilled the importance of family, hard work and commitment, care-giving, respect and an appreciation for all that life has to offer. Alice enjoyed travel, first on family vacations in the early days and later with Paul and their friends, exploring exciting destinations around the globe. She and Paul were well known for their holiday sing-along parties and hospitality. She shared the love of the Red Sox, UConn Women's Basketball and possessed an athletic gift as well, winning multiple bowling championship trophies in her youth. She loved and cared for her mother Dorothy, who lived to the age of 103. She radiated love and joy around her 3 grandchildren, Lily, Charlie and Jack. All who knew her can attest to her caring spirit and actions, her kindness, humor and virtue. She will be dearly missed and we'll hold her in our hearts and memories forever. Alice is predeceased by her husband, Paul, parents Dorothy and Cornelius and her brother Cornelius. She is survived by her 3 sons, Paul (Laurie), Neil (Heidi) and Joseph; and her 3 grandchildren, Lily, Charlie and Jack. Funeral services for Alice will begin on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 9:00 a.m., at the Newington Memorial Funeral Home, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, at 10:00 a.m. at the Church of the Holy Spirit, 183 Church St., Newington. She will be laid to rest with her husband in West Meadow Cemetery. Family and friends may call on Tuesday, from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Newington Memorial. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the , 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. To share a memory with Alice's family please visit us at www.newingtonmemorial.com Published in The Hartford Courant on June 30, 2019