Alice (Breen) Kristoff passed peacefully after a recent decline in health. Born on April 5, 1933 in Manchester CT to Helen (Lahey) and Louis Breen. She was a beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to all she met. She was the cornerstone of the family; she embraced everyone with a welcome hug and enough food to feed an army. She met the love of her life, Richard, at the Coventry Roller Rink when they were teenagers. She graduated from Windham High School in 1951, and on September 27, 1952 she and Richard were married at St. Mary's Church in Coventry. They settled in Columbia where they raised four girls in a loving home and where there were years of happy memories and family celebrations, and where fun and laughter filled their house. She loved her Irish roots and values. Alice worked most of her life at the University of Connecticut and was a diehard UConn women's basketball fan. She loved the Boston Celtics as well and would bide no interruptions from anyone when either were playing. When she and Richard retired they spent years traveling the globe, but she always said she was happiest in her home with her family. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren were the sparkle in her eye and she always had an extra cookie for them when their parents weren't looking. Alice was a faithful Catholic and member of Saint Francis of Assisi parish in Lebanon, with a strong belief in power of prayer and in St. Jude. She was predeceased by her parents, brothers Robert, Richard and James as well as a grandson Kevin and son in law Cyril. She leaves behind her beloved and devoted husband Richard, daughters Kathy Walsh(Kevin), Judy Tellier (Larry), Susan, and Karen (Bruce) as well as grandchildren and great grandchildren, Alyssa, Marsy, Kimberlee, Olin, Quinn, Kevin, Chloe, Aubrey, Amaya. Her love, comfort, support,advise and wisdom will be deeply missed by her family and all that knew her. Services will be private. To send an online expression of sympathy, please visit www.baconfh.com Bacon Funeral Home 71 Prospect St, Willimantic is serving the family.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 8, 2020