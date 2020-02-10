Home

Alice Louise (Moody) Webb of Somers Connecticut passed away on January 31, 2020 at the age of 85. She grew up in Enfield, the oldest child of Marion and Guy Moody of Enfield Connecticut. She held various positions over the years at Union Carbide, Combustion Engineering, and United Technologies. Alice passed away due to complications from Parkinson's disease and pneumonia. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 1:00 at the Second Congregational Church of Stafford, 197 West Stafford Road Stafford Springs, CT.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 10, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -