Alice Lechowicz, 94, of Newington, died peacefully on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at the Hospital of Central CT. Born in New Britain, daughter of Paul and Helen (Roman) Lechowicz, she was a lifelong Newington resident. Alice graduated from CCSU with a Bachelor's Degree and a Master's Degree in Elementary Education. She retired from Paterson Elementary School in Newington where she taught for most of her over 40 year career. Alice had a love of inspiring her students and treasured the lifelong relationships she made with many of them. Throughout her life, she was an avid lover of opera and poetry and enjoyed a lively debate on current events. Her survivors include her sister-in-law Mary Ann Leckowicz of Newington; niece Susan Leckowicz of Newington, and nephews, Dr. Walter J. Leckowicz, Jr., of Wethersfield, Dr. Paul J. Leckowicz and his wife Jennifer of Glastonbury; and several cousins. She was pre-deceased by her brother, Dr. Walter J. Leckowicz, Sr. She will be laid to rest privately in Holy Trinity Orthodox Cemetery, New Britain. Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington, is serving the family. Memorial donations may be made to https://veteransfamiliesunited.org/donations/. To share a memory, please visit us at www.duksa.net.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 12, 2020