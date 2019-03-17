Worcester--Alice (Carragher) Lennon, 88, died Monday March 11th with family by her side. She leaves daughters Elaine Brickman, and her husband Jeff, of Freeport, ME, Jacqueline Trottier and her husband Eugene, of Whitinsville, MA, a son; John Lennon, and his wife Laurel, of Centennial, CO, a daughter in law Steffanie Lennon of Springboro, OH, a sister Dorothy Lee and sister-in-law Rena McKinstry, both of Enfield, CT; 5 grandchildren: Josh, and his wife KT, Matt and his wife Kate, and Eric Brickman, Owen and Liam Lennon; and 4 great-grandchildren: James, Lizzy, Henry and Otis. Mrs. Lennon is predeceased by her beloved husband James Lennon in 2017, her son James Patrick Lennon in 2016 and her brother John Carragher in 2017.She was born in Harrison, NJ, March 5, 1931, a daughter of Francis and Margaret (Grant) Carragher. At age 3, the family moved to Scotland where she lived until after marrying her husband and returning to Connecticut in 1954. She earned a teaching certificate at Edinburgh College and later a Bachelor's and Master's degree from Central Connecticut State College. She retired from the Windsor Locks Middle School as a Language Arts and Reading Specialist Teacher, but also taught kindergarten at the Union Street School and 5th grade at St. Mary's School during her teaching career.Mrs. Lennon was very active in the GFWC Windsor Locks Women's Club, serving in many positions, including president. She enjoyed knitting, dancing and participated in numerous bowling leagues. She particularly loved spending time at the beach in Florida and Cape Cod.Calling Hours, at Carr Funeral Home, 24 Hill St., Whitinsville, are Saturday, March 23, from 10-11:30, followed by her Funeral Mass at Noon in Saint Patrick's Church, Cross St., Whitinsville. Burial will follow in Saint Patrick's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Tatnuck Park One Company Fund 340 May Street Worcester, MA 01602 or to Windsor Locks Middle School, Attn: Alice Lennon 7 Center Street Windsor Locks, CT 06096. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.carrfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary