Alice Loughnan Obituary
Alice Louise (Green) Loughnan, 80,of Middletown, beloved wife of the late Thomas B. Loughnan, passed away on Friday (March 8, 2019) at Middlesex Hospital. She was born in Putnam the daughter of Ralph and Ina (Buell) Green. She was in the Women's Army Corp. from 1956 to 1959. Before retiring, she was a CNA at Elm Hill Nursing Center. She leaves behind her son, Timothy Loughnan; a daughter, Margaret Loughnan; a granddaughter, Kayla. She also leaves her brother, Stanley Green; sisters, Mabel Green and Olive Binau, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son Thomas and daughter Patricia. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 10 AM in the Rose Hill Funeral Home, 580 Elm St. Rocky Hill. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill. Family and friends are invited to call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 5 to 7 PM. Please share an online expression of sympathy at www.roshillfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 12, 2019
