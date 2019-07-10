Hartford Courant Obituaries
Alice Louise Gamble


1928 - 2019
Alice Louise Gamble Obituary
Alice Louise "Nana" Gamble, 91, of Hartford, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Born on February 21, 1928, daughter of the late James and Mamie Luster (Hunt) Gamble, she was raised in Easley, SC. She retired from the State of Connecticut, DSS. She leaves, five children, Patricia Gamble-Drayton, Alvin Gamble, Ceceilia Gamble, Lynn Eric Gamble and his wife April, and Moravia "Mona" Gamble-Griffin and her husband Eric; a special granddaughter, Giselle Gamble; a daughter-in-law, Sarah Gamble; 39 grandchildren; the Hunt family; and a host of great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by four children, Gary Gamble, Douglas Gamble, Beverly Gamble, and Kevin Gamble; a brother, Willie Gamble; a daughter-in-law, Cynthia Gamble; and a grandson, Corey Gamble. Her family will receive friends on Friday, July 12, 10-11 a.m., followed by a Homegoing Service at 11 a.m., at the Hopewell Baptist Church, 280 Windsor Ave., Windsor. Burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery, Bloomfield. Carmon Windsor Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 10, 2019
