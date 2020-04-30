|
|
Alice M. Pagano, 83, loving mother and friend passed away on April 24, 2020. She leaves behind her daughter, Susan Levin and grandson, Ryan Levin of Windsor; a loving niece, Margaret Libby of Wilmington, VT; and a brother, David Jones of Van Nuys, CA. She also leaves behind her daughter and son-in-law, Aynslie and Nicholas Hanna and her grandchildren, Seth and Maya Hanna of Portland, ME; and her good friend Doris Duke of Windsor Locks, CT. She was predeceased by her daughter, Dian Pagano; a sister, Elaine Libby; and a brother, Clifford Jones; as well as her parents, Leland and Beatrice Jones. She loved to read and also had a special love of animals and her family. We would like to share our thanks and appreciation for the care, compassion, and selflessness of the staff of Windsor Health and Rehabilitation for the care they provided to her during this unfathomable time of the Corona Virus. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Way, Memphis, TN 38105 or by visiting, . A graveside ceremony will take place on Thursday, May 14, 11 a.m., at Riverside Cemetery on East Street, Windsor. Carmon Windsor Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. For online condolences or to view the service please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 30, 2020