Alice M. (Kiki) Poulos, 87, of Berlin, CT died unexpectedly Sunday March 22, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. Alice was the widow of Nicholas S. Polezonis (1924-1967), and Dr. Costos C. Poulos (1917-2004). She was born in Concord, NH, May 14, 1932, and was the daughter of the late Constantine and Agoritsa (Tsiaparas) Mourkas. Alice received a Bachelor's degree from The Teachers College of New Britain (now Central Connecticut State University) in 1954, and a Master's of Science in Education from The University of Bridgeport in 1971. She was a secretary for Igor Sikorski for a few years before getting a teaching position at Newtown High School, and later at Masuk High School in Monroe, teaching typing, short hand, and business machines. Alice was active in church, serving as a Sunday School Teacher, and singing in the choir. She was a member of the Golden Rascals senior group, a past president of the Ladies Philoptochos Society, and volunteered for many years at the church festivals. Alice was proud of her Greek heritage, her Orthodox faith, and most of all, her family. She was happiest when she was hosting family, and friends for cocktails and dinner. Alice loved to travel, go to concerts, museums, theater, movies, as well as knitting and reading. She enjoyed her time at Narragansett, the casino, and antique shopping. Alice was also a Friend of Laphroig. To make a long story short, she loved life! "Here's lookin' at you, kid"! A loving mother, and grandmother. Alice leaves her son and daughter-in-law, Dr. Stephen Polezonis and his wife Mary, her daughter Elaine Poulos, her son Dale Poulos and daughter-in law Robyn Poulos, and her daughter Chrysann Poulos; her five grandchildren Alexander, Eliza, and Zachary Poulos, and Colette, and Alicia Polezonis. She also leaves her brother James C. Mourkas, as well as cousins Dorothy Spanos, and Evelyn Joseph, several nieces and nephews, and many dear friends. Alice was predeceased by her daughter, Diane Polezonis. Funeral rites for Alice will be held Friday, March 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 301 West Main St., New Britain, CT. Burial will be private in West Cemetery, Bristol, CT. Relatives and friends may call at St. George Greek Orthodox Church Friday from 10 a.m to 11 a.m. Due to the Coronavirus an executive order from the State of CT prohibits large gatherings to a capacity of 50 people for wakes and funerals. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Alice's memory may be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 301 West Main St., New Britain, CT. Service of Comfort and Compassion provided by the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT. To extend condolences to the Poulos family or to share a memory of Alice, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 25, 2020