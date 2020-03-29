Home

Alice Martin Obituary
Alice (Bermani) Martin, 82 of East Hartford wife of the late Alton Morgan Martin died peacefully on Friday March 27, 2020. Alice was born in East Hartford, daughter of the late John L. Bermani and Eleanor (Driggs) Bermani and was a long- time resident of East Hartford and Vernon, CT. Alice was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was an avid reader, a prolific knitter of sweaters and baby blankets and enjoyed solving difficult crossword puzzles. Alice loved animals, flowers and gardening and closely followed local sports teams including her alma mater - UConn -as well as the Red Sox and Patriots. Alice leaves her son Paul Martin and his wife, Marjorie, of Wallingford, CT, daughter Kathleen Minikowski and husband, Steve, of Somers, CT and grandchildren Jennifer Martin, Michael Minikowski and Jessica Minikowski. Memorial contributions can be made in Alice's memory to The Protectors of Animals, 144 Main Street. East Hartford, CT 06118. Interment is St. Mary's Cemetery in East Hartford will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., Wallingford. For online condolences or directions visit www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 29, 2020
