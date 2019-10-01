Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT 06074-3709
(860) 644-2940
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT 06074-3709
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
9:00 AM
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT 06074-3709
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Church
80 Hayes Road
South Windsor, CT
View Map
Alice Noel Obituary
Alice (Rival) Noel, 92, of East Hartford, beloved wife of the late Leon R. Noel, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 28, 2019. Born in Holyoke, Massachusetts, the daughter of the late Edward and Alminda (Letellier) Rival, she grew up and lived in upstate New York before moving to East Hartford over 70 years ago. She was a parishioner of Blessed Sacrament Church in East Hartford. Alice was a member of the North End Senior Citizens in East Hartford. She enjoyed going to the beach, traveling to Europe, and made several trips to one of her favorite places, Hawaii. Alice liked Elvis Presley and Lawrence Welk. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend who especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She is survived by her children, Joanne Pigeon and her husband Raymond of Westerly, RI, Paul Noel and his wife B. Susan of Coventry, Leon Noel and his wife Andrea of Stafford, VA, Raymond Noel of East Hartford, and Linda Buonanducci and her husband Ronald of South Windsor; seven grandchildren, Debbie, Steven, Christopher, Jessica, Ashley, Melissa, and Katelyn, and eight great grandchildren. In addition to her husband, and her parents, she was predeceased by her brother Romeo Rival, and her granddaughter Laura Pigeon. Her family will receive friends for calling hours on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 5 – 8 p.m. at the Samsel& Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home on Thursday, October 3rd at 9 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 80 Hayes Road, South Windsor. Burial will follow in Hillside Cemetery, East Hartford. For online condolences and guest book, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 1, 2019
