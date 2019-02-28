Alice L. (Palmer) Reed, 79, of Bristol, wife of Joseph Reed, on died Wednesday (February 27, 2019) at Hartford Hospital. Alice was born in Woodbury on October 5, 1939 and was a daughter of the late George and Lorraine (Coates) Palmer. She was attended Watertown High School. While raising her children and extended family she graduated top of her class from New Britain General School of Nursing. She worked as an LPN for over 25 years. While working full time as an LPN, she started the family business, Reed & Stefanow Machine Tool Company with her husband Joseph. She continued as V.P. until current day. She created the Heather Bailey Memorial Fund in honor of her granddaughter. She enjoyed UCONN basketball and attended many Final Fours with her husband. She loved to read, camp, travel and spend time with her family. Joseph and Alice would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in May 2019. Alice was a loving, caring, dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. She was the strength and glue of her family. Alice is survived by a son: Joe and his wife Doreen; three daughters: Lori and her husband Timothy Koczur, Candi and her husband Brian King; Roxanne and her husband Michael Pierce; and a step-daughter Debra and her husband Al Ouimet: grandchildren: Amanda Miano and her husband Marco, Tina Rivard and her husband Jason, Joy Ouimet, HilaryWright, Michael Bailey, Christian Ouimet, Audrey Koczur, Katherine King, Abbey Koczur, Cameron Reed, William Pierce, Jonathan Pierce, and Sierra Reed; great grandchildren Samantha Rivard, JJ Rivard, Mallory Miano, Madelyn Miano, and Dax Koczur, and a special nephew: Walter Smith. She was predeceased by one son: James Reed; a brother John Cabrera; a sister: Margaret Graves; and a granddaughter: Heather Bailey.Family and friends are invited to call on Friday (March 1, 2019) from 5 to 8PM at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Avenue, Bristol. Funeral services will be held on Saturday (March 2, 2019) at 11AM at Funk Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Peacedale Cemetery, Bristol. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105, or the Heather Bailey Memorial Fund P.O. Box 9008 Bristol, Ct 06011-9008. Please visit Alice's memorial page at www.FunkFuneralHome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary