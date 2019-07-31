Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vincent Funeral Homes
120 Albany Turnpike
Canton, CT 06019-2506
(860) 693-0251
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Vincent Funeral Homes
120 Albany Turnpike
Canton, CT 06019-2506
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Smith


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice Smith Obituary
Alice (Jewell) Smith, 92, of Canton, CT, died Saturday, July 27, 2019 at her home after a long illness. She was born September 9, 1926 in Bridgeport, CT, daughter of the late J. Lawrence and Dorothy (Perry) Jewell and was raised in Fairfield, CT. Alice attended Smith College before moving on to graduate from Colby College, and later receiving her Master's Degree in Education. Alice spent over 20 years teaching mathematics at the Vogel Middle School in Torrington CT, which she dearly loved. She was a member of the Brooks-Green Woods Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution in Torrington, and enjoyed sewing, knitting, cooking and traveling. Alice loved to play bridge and mahjong with her friends who were a very important part of her life. Alice was such a very special lady who cherished spending time with her family. Her memory will be carried on forever in the hearts of her children, Nancy LaRosa and her husband Joseph of Portland, CT, and D. Gibson Smith and Elise Simeone of Acton, MA; her sister, Frances P. Jewell of Bradenton, FL; and granddaughter Jennifer Davis of Portland, CT. She was predeceased by her former husband, Donald G. Smith of New Hartford, CT. Calling hours will be Thursday August 1st, 5:00 – 7:00 PM at The Vincent Funeral Home, 120 Albany Turnpike, Canton. Private graveside services and burial will be held on Friday August 2nd at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Fairfield. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Vitas Hospice Care of Glastonbury, and her long term caregiver Margaret for taking such wonderful care of their mother. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Connecticut Chapter, 659 Tower Avenue, First Floor, Hartford, CT 06112 (www.nationalmssociety.org). Please visit Alice's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now