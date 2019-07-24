Home

POWERED BY

Services
Benjamin J. Callahan Funeral Home
318 Burnside Ave
East Hartford, CT 06108
(860) 289-0209
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice McInnis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice T. McInnis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice T. McInnis Obituary
Alice McInnis, 99, of East Hartford, passed Sunday, July 21, 2019. She was born in Springfield, MA a daughter of the late Luciano and Maria Yacovone. Alice graduated with honors in 1937 from the High School of Commerce. She married Malcolm McInnis in 1945 and worked for more than thirty years as a unit supervisor and consultant for The Hartford Insurance Company, where she was instrumental in bringing data processing into the computer age. Alice was a member in many organizations, including the East Hartford Women's Club, since 1957. She also volunteered at the Visiting Nurse Association and Meals On Wheels. She was an active member of St. Isaac Jogues for more than fifty years; there she was one of the founders of the Tekawitha Ladies Guild and served as a Eucharistic minister. Alice was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and UConn Women's basketball. She is survived by her sisters, Norma and Angela, of East Longmeadow, MA, her son, James, of East Hartford; a daughter, Judith, FL; grandsons Zachary of Lowell, MA and Robert Ware of Brooklyn, NY, her great-grand-daughter, Veronica Ware of Lowell, MA. Services and burial are private. The family wishes to thank Benjamin J. Callahan Funeral Home, 318 Burnside Ave., East Hartford, CT 06108 for their gracious handling of her arrangements. For more information or to leave an online condolence please visit www.callahanfuneral.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now