Alice McInnis, 99, of East Hartford, passed Sunday, July 21, 2019. She was born in Springfield, MA a daughter of the late Luciano and Maria Yacovone. Alice graduated with honors in 1937 from the High School of Commerce. She married Malcolm McInnis in 1945 and worked for more than thirty years as a unit supervisor and consultant for The Hartford Insurance Company, where she was instrumental in bringing data processing into the computer age. Alice was a member in many organizations, including the East Hartford Women's Club, since 1957. She also volunteered at the Visiting Nurse Association and Meals On Wheels. She was an active member of St. Isaac Jogues for more than fifty years; there she was one of the founders of the Tekawitha Ladies Guild and served as a Eucharistic minister. Alice was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and UConn Women's basketball. She is survived by her sisters, Norma and Angela, of East Longmeadow, MA, her son, James, of East Hartford; a daughter, Judith, FL; grandsons Zachary of Lowell, MA and Robert Ware of Brooklyn, NY, her great-grand-daughter, Veronica Ware of Lowell, MA. Services and burial are private. The family wishes to thank Benjamin J. Callahan Funeral Home, 318 Burnside Ave., East Hartford, CT 06108 for their gracious handling of her arrangements. For more information or to leave an online condolence please visit www.callahanfuneral.com Published in The Hartford Courant on July 24, 2019