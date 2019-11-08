Home

Alice U. Ashley

Alice (Whipple) Ashley, 87, of Windsor, passed peacefully on Monday, November 4, 2019. Alice was the daughter of the late John and Ursula (Brozowsky) Whipple. She was employed with G.Fox & Company, at Stanadyne for 16 years, retiring in 1985, and later worked at Bank of Boston for 7 years, retiring in 1997. Alice loved cooking, crafts, needlework, and her beloved dog, Bella. Alice leaves twin daughters, Lynn Ashley of Barkhamsted, and Laura and her husband Thomas J. Clynch, III of East Windsor; her sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Fred Peruch; her nine grandchildren, Kara and her husband Jacob Cabot, Patrick and Connor McManamy , Thomas, IV, Timothy, Samuel and Michael Clynch, and Ross and Nadine Ashley; three great grandchildren, Katelyn, Jaxon, and Joshua; two nieces, Cheryl and her husband Joseph Ganci, and Kim Peruch, all of Florida. Besides her parents, Alice was predeceased by her fiancé, Norman Langley; and two sons, John J. Ashley and Thomas H. Ashley. There will be no calling hours. A private burial will be held at St Joseph's Cemetery, Poquonock, at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to the East Windsor Ambulance Association, PO Box 188, East Windsor, CT 06088. For on-line condolences, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 8, 2019
