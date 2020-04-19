|
|
Alice Z. Pasha, 91, formerly of Windsor Locks, entered eternal rest on Monday, April 6, 2020 at the Suffield House. She was the loving and faithful wife of the late Orville (Joe) Pasha for 55 years. Alice was born in Hartford December 22, 1928 to the late Francesca (Zebrowski) Zapor and Stanislaw Zapor. Alice loved enjoying family, singing songs and playing bingo at the Suffield House. She had a big heart and was loved by many who knew her and will be greatly missed by family. Alice is survived by her children: Val Pinney and her husband Bill, Sandy Williams and her husband Greg, Joe Pasha and his wife Pam, Judy Mobiglia and her husband Joe, Mark Pasha and his wife Patty. She was proud of her grandchildren: Christopher Thompson and wife Jessica, Jason Thompson and wife Amanda, Joshua Thompson and wife Ashley, Cassie Laliberte and husband Kevin, Amanda Danek and husband Mike, Jill Marie Mcgert and husband Kurt, Samantha Ward, Olivia Carignan, Sabrina Pasha, Hannah Valdes and husband Sinjin and Ali Pasha. Alice loved adoring visits from her great-grandchildren: Austin, Hailey, Mia, Rylee, Johnny, Charlotte, Kinsley, Athena, Isabella, Connor and Elias. In addition to her late husband, she was predeceased by her siblings Stanley Zapor, William Zapor, Helen Duncan, Nell Miga and Cecelia Maliszewski. A celebration of life will be held graveside at a later date. The family would also like to give a special thank you to the Suffield House who cared for Alice for the past five years. In lieu of flowers, we are asking that donations be made in honor of Alice Z. Pasha to Cancer Research at the Make-A-Wish® America 1702 E. Highland Ave., Suite 400 Phoenix, AZ 85016 USA.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2020