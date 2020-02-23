Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT 06074-3709
(860) 644-2940
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
8:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT 06074-3709
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
673 Ellington Road
South Windsor, CT
View Map

Aline Guay

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Aline Guay Obituary
On February 18, 2020, at the age of 91, surrounded by her children, passed away Mrs. Aline Roy Guay wife of Mr. Jean-Marie Guay. She was the daughter of the late Mr. Charles-Aime Roy and the late Odélia Bélanger of St-Vallier de Bellechasse, Quebec. She lived in the United States in Ellington Connecticut and formerly in St-Vallier. She is survived by her children: Diane (Bruce), Carole (Craig), Raynald, Manon (Jim), her grandchildren: Stephanie, Brittany, Tyler, Megan; her great-grandchildren: Lexi, Abi, Ayden, Garrett, and Charlie. She leaves her brothers and sisters: the late Jean-Paul (Jeannine), Adrien (Rachelle),Jeannine (late Jacques), late Thérèse (late Leo), René (Alice),Guy (Thérèse), late Camille (Louisette) Charles (late Lisette),Rémi (Edna), Julien (Denise),Lise (Roger), Nicole (Pierre ),Maurice (Monique),Huguette (Marc). Aline is survived by several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; Jocelyne (late Roger)), Claire (late Giles), Hélène (André), Jacques, Jean-Louis (Georgette). Also leaves many nephews and nieces, cousins, uncles, aunts and friends. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Rd., South Windsor, CT, from 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. The service, will follow at 10:00 a.m., at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 673 Ellington Road, South Windsor, CT. The interment will take place later this summer in Canada in Levis. (details to follow). Following, her family invites you to their home in celebrating Aline (luncheon/gathering), Pease Farm Road, Ellington, CT Aline's family appreciates and is very grateful for the good care she has received from these wonderful people: Dr. Gayethri Narayanswamy, Cathy McClean (Visiting Nurse Vernon), Rosemarie Wright (A Caring Hand Vernon), and the incredible staff of Hartford Hospital (Medicine floor) and their sister division, Hartford Hospice. Donations can also be made in the name of Aline Roy Guay: Helen - Harry Gray Cancer Center, Hartford Hospital / Dept of Philanthropy, 80 Seymour Street, Post Office Box 5037, Hartford, CT 06102 . Visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for condolences online.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Aline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
Download Now