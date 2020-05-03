Aline P. Maras
Aline P. Maras (Côté) 89, of Hartford, CT., passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 27 2020, with her loving children by her side. She was born in Chesham, Notre Dame Des Bois, Quebec. The Daughter of Oliva and Rose (Turcotte) Côté. She was predeceased by her husband Aurele J. Maras. She is survived by her 3 children, her Son, Charles Maras, her 2 Daughters, Linda Vereneau and Don. Joanne Connolly and Myles. Her Beloved Grandson Luke Vereneau and Karyn. And her Great Granddaughter Braelyn. Aline worked at Whitney Chain and the Wiremold Company. She was predeceased by her 7 brothers and 1 sister. She leaves behind her brother Adelard Côté (Lizette) Coventry CT. Jean Côté (Jeanne d'Arc) Quebec and her sister Monique Brisebois (Jean-Claude) Quebec. Her Sister-in-laws, Claire, Viola, Cécile and Pierrette along with many nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her Best Friend who was like a sister to her Irma and Joe Colon. We would like to thank Hartford HealthCare for their care and compassion. Special thanks to Dr. Jeffrey Weiser. Despite many medical Issues she woke up each day with a smile and a kind word for her family. She never asked for much. She was a hard-working woman, a beautiful person with a heart of gold and was loved by all that knew her. She will be missed forever. Due to Covid-19 A Memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial Donations may be made to ST. Augustine Church 10 Campfield Ave, Hartford, CT. 06114.

Published in Hartford Courant on May 3, 2020.
