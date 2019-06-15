PAGE ALISON FAIRCHILD LEETE [email protected] Thursday, June 13, 2019 Alison Fairchild Leete Page of Guilford passed away peacefully at her home. Alison was born in Guilford, CT to Mildred Fairchild Leete and Lawrence Rogers Leete. She is survived by her four sons; H. Logan Page, IV (Joann), Jonathan Leete Page (Jenifer), Gregory Langdon Page (Eleanor), and Andrew Rogers Page (Melissa). And eleven grandchildren of whom she was very proud – Hayden, Harrison, Emily, Bryan, Jeremy, Ashley, Danielle, Brandon, Logan, Langdon and Symmantha (Symme). She is also survived by her former husband H. Logan Page, III and her brother William H. Leete of Leete's Island. She was active in her church, in the Leete's Island Garden Club, and various tour activities. At Alison's request a private burial will be held at the Leete's Island cemetery. Alison was a life-long resident of Leete's Island. In lieu of flowers Alison wanted contributions to be made to the Guilford Land Conservation Trust, PO Box 200, Guilford, CT 06437. Arrangements in care of the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St, Guilford. To share a memory or leave condolences, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com GUILFORD Published in The Hartford Courant on June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary