Alix R. Moore, 85, of Bloomfield, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Alix will truly be missed by all who knew her. Her family will fondly remember her as a kind, loving, and beautiful spirit who could light up a room simply by walking into it. Alix is survived by her daughters, Rev. Sonia Phillip and her husband Bishop Johnston Phillip, Sharon Wright and her significant other Devon Martin, and Caroline Wright; her grandsons, Andre Phillip and his wife Toyin Phillip-Skyers, and Devon Martin, Jr.; her great grandchild, Kalani Phillip-Skyers; and a host of other relatives and dear friends Her family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 2, 11 a.m.-12 Noon, followed by a Celebration of Life, at The Lodge Community Chapel, 130 Deerfield Rd., Windsor. Burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery. To read the full obituary, leave an on-line condolence, or attend the service remotely, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
