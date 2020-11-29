1/1
Alix R. Moore
Alix R. Moore, 85, of Bloomfield, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Alix will truly be missed by all who knew her. Her family will fondly remember her as a kind, loving, and beautiful spirit who could light up a room simply by walking into it. Alix is survived by her daughters, Rev. Sonia Phillip and her husband Bishop Johnston Phillip, Sharon Wright and her significant other Devon Martin, and Caroline Wright; her grandsons, Andre Phillip and his wife Toyin Phillip-Skyers, and Devon Martin, Jr.; her great grandchild, Kalani Phillip-Skyers; and a host of other relatives and dear friends Her family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 2, 11 a.m.-12 Noon, followed by a Celebration of Life, at The Lodge Community Chapel, 130 Deerfield Rd., Windsor. Burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery. To read the full obituary, leave an on-line condolence, or attend the service remotely, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
The Lodge Community Chapel
DEC
2
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
The Lodge Community Chapel
DEC
2
Burial
Mountain View Cemetery
November 26, 2020
To the late Alix Moore family ( Her daughter Pastor Sonia Philip & family) just to let you know that Pastor Hall & the saints at Gospel Tabernacle- Kilburn/London UK are all praying for you at this sad time. We are sure that the God of all comfort is surrounding you and the entire family as you continue to trust Him. Psalms 125: 1-2 stated “They that trust in the Lord shall be as Mount Zion, which cannot be removed, but abide the forever. As the mountains are around about Jerusalem, so the Lord is round about his people from henceforth even forever”. Much love & prayers. Sis Rema Depass on behalf of GT-Kilburn UK
Rema Depass
Friend
