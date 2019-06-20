Allan A. Krasnow, age 81, husband of the late Judy (Falco) Krasnow, passed away on Wednesday June 19, 2019 at Waterbury Hospital. He was born in Hartford, CT, on August 26, 1937 son of the late Phil and Gert (Gershenowitz) Krasnow. He was a 1955 graduate of Weaver High School in Hartford, and went on to graduate in 1959 from University of Connecticut with a Pharmacy degree. Al lived in the Watertown area since 1964, and was a well- known sax musician. He was a founding member of the Rubber City Blues Band and RAMA Sax Quartet. He was also in the Naugatuck Valley Community College Band and Torrington Community Band. Al also loved woodworking, gardening, blade sharpening and trips to Aruba with his family. He was a huge UCONN Basketball fan, holding season's tickets for more than forty years. Allan is survived by his son, David Krasnow and his wife Amand Carr of South Amboy, NJ; his step son Mark Strassel and his wife Diane of Staten Island, NY; his step daughter Stacy Strassel of Waterbury; his brother Howard Krasnow and his wife Diana; his sister Linda Krasnow and her husband Doug Dollar; his seven grandchildren, John and Meghan Krasnow, Rick and Damian Luciano, and Alex, Jaklyn, and Christopher Strassel, and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Saturday June 22, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Naugatuck Valley Memorial/Fitzgerald-Zembruski Funeral Home, 240 North Main Street, Naugatuck, followed by a celebration of Al's life at 1 p.m. To send an on-line condolence, please visit www.naugtackvalleymemorial.com. Burial is private. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary