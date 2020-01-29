Home

Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 749-2244
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:30 AM
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
Allan D. Keyes


1934 - 2020
Allan D. Keyes, 85, of Somers, beloved husband to Barbara Keyes, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Evergreen Health Care Center. Born in Hartford, Connecticut on May 4, 1934, he was the son of the late George and Lea (Bouvier) Keyes. Allan served in the US Army from 1957 to 1958. He lived in Enfield and Somers, CT. For most of his career, he worked as an Electrician and Supervisor for the State of Connecticut Department of Transportation. Allan volunteered with several organizations to enrich the lives of young people. As a certified American Red Cross Water Safety instructor, he taught swimming to Boy Scouts at Fermi pool for many years. He also volunteered as a Big Brother with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. Allan loved bicycles and wanted all kids to have one – after he retired, he took on a project to rebuild bicycles for children at the West Hartford School for the Deaf. Allan was predeceased by his sister Joan Keyes O'Connor and brother Thomas Keyes. Besides his devoted wife Barbara of 34 years, he leaves four daughters, Elaine Keyes of Northampton, MA, Sharon Barrett and her husband Kevin of Shrewsbury, MA, Jacqueline Stiles and her husband David Fusco of Coventry, RI, and Cynthia Waters and her husband Michael of West Chesterfield, NH; his step-children, Robert Tarascio and his significant other Val Mercey of Windsor Locks, Lynn Schiessl and her husband Carl of Windsor Locks, and Stephen Tarascio and his wife Cynthia of South Windsor; his grandchildren Zachary, Samuel, and William Stiles, Lea Fusco, Cassandra, Nicola, and John Barrett, Sophie and Madeline Waters, Lindsay Zaczynski and her husband Matthew, Stephanie Hannaford and her husband Andrew, Amanda Schiessl, Joseph Tarascio and his wife Taylor, and Michael Tarascio; and 5 great-grandchildren. His family will receive relatives and friends from 10:30 AM to 11:30AM on Thursday, January 30, 2020 followed immediately by a Funeral Service with Military Honors at 11:30 AM at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield. Burial will be held privately for family. The family would like to thank the staff at Home Helper's Home Care and Athena Hospice for their kind and compassionate care of Allan and the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the at . For online condolences, please visit www.leetestevens.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 29, 2020
