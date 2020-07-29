1/2
Allan F. Miramant
1930 - 2020
Allan F. Miramant, 90, of Southington, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020 at HCC@New Britain General. He was the husband of the late Edith (Ryan) Miramant. He was born July 1, 1930 in Meriden, the son of the late Wallace and Dorothy (Sambone) Miramant. Allan was educated at St. Rose School, Meriden, Mount St. Charles Academy, Woonsocket, RI, Hartford Technical College (AS Civil Technology) and Central CT State College (BS Civil Engineering). Allan proudly served as a US Army Forward Observer in the Korean War and was discharged as a Staff Sergeant. He was awarded for his service with 3 bronze stars and the UN Korean Medal. Allan retired from Yankee Gas Services Co. as Director, System Technical Services, Call Before You Dig Association Director, and member of New England Gas and American Gas Associations. He worked part time as a licensed land surveyor throughout his life. Allan served on the Planning and Zoning Commission in Southington, was a member of Mary Our Queen parish, the Lions, American Legion, and Elks clubs there, as well. Allan and his wife Edith enjoyed many good times at their beach homes in Old Saybrook, CT, and Port Orange, FL. Allan enjoyed reading, walking, golfing, dancing and travel. Allan is survived by his daughter Joanne Rollend and husband Christopher of Marlborough, his step children, David Ryan of Southington, Michael Ryan of FL, and James Ryan, Daniel Ryan and Helen Ryan all of MA, their spouses, and numerous step-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son James Miramant. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, July 31st at 11:30 a.m. at Mary Our Queen Church, 248 Savage St., Plantsville. Burial with military honors will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Calling hours will be prior to the Mass from 9-11 a.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington. Wearing masks, social distancing and other safety protocols are required. For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Calling hours
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Mary Our Queen Church
JUL
31
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
Mary Our Queen Church
JUL
31
Burial
Oak Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Dellavecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
