Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Memorial service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
1:30 PM
Allan Preston Kingsley, better known as Al or Tuffy, 64, of Windsor Locks, CT passed into the loving arms of the Lord Thursday, December 5, 2019. Born in Brattleboro, VT, son of Edith (Jones) Kingsley and the late Allan Sterling Kingsley, he was raised in Bloomfield, CT on A.C. Petersen Farms and graduated from Bloomfield High School. He had a love of cars, working on them from an early age, and was a truly gifted mechanic. He furthered his education and refined his trade at Springfield Technical College and worked his entire career in the automotive field. An avid Yankees fan (much to the chagrin of his Red Sox-loving family) and frequent golfer, he will be most remembered for his charming sense of humor and how he always brought a smile to everyone's face. Besides his mother Edith of Broad Brook, he leaves two sons; Joseph Allan and his wife Danielle, and Curtis Allan and his wife Meghan, all of CA; two sisters Karen Cosker and her husband Ed Langhof of Somers, and Anita Kingsley of Bristol; two brothers Steve of Broad Brook and Brett and his wife Inga of Colchester; his former spouse and true friend Debbie Kingsley of Encino, CA; and many aunts uncles, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. His family will receive friends Tuesday, December 10, 2019, from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM at the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Avenue, Windsor, CT followed by a Memorial Service to Celebrate his life at 1:30 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be private in Mountain View Cemetery, Bloomfield, CT. Contributions may be made to the . For directions or condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 9, 2019
