Potter Allen C Debbie Potter [email protected] Allen C. Potter entered the higher side of life on June 15, 2019 following a long illness. He was a resident of Torrington and a former resident of Old Saybrook. He leaves his wife of 62 years, Helen Potter; his daughter, Professor Debbie Potter; and his son, David Potter, and his wife, Kimberly Potter. The family would like to thank all of his caregivers. There will be no calling hours or service at his request. TORRINGTON
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 18, 2019