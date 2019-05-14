Home

Allen E. Decker, 91, of Wallingford, formerly of Enfield, husband of the late Marjorie (Cooley) Decker, passed into eternal peace, Friday, May 10, 2019 at Masonicare Healthcare Center. Born in Hudson, NY, Allen was the the son of the late Allen H. and Fannie (Spulick) Decker.He served his country honorably in the U.S. Army during WWII. Allen was a Freemason and a member of Composite Lodge #28 AF & AM in Suffield. He was a Past Fire Commissioner for the Hazardville Fire Dept. Allen was an avid reader and paperweight collector and was Past President of the New England Paper Weight Society. A beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Allen will be deeply missed by his family. Funeral services are private. Donations in Allen's memory may be made to the , 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104. To leave online condolences, please visit www.Leetestevens.com

Published in The Hartford Courant on May 14, 2019
